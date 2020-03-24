DOUBLE DEATH horror to hit Ramsay Street in today’s Neighbours

Neighbours 35th anniversary celebrations continue with news of two deaths hitting Ramsay Street today...

There’s tragedy in today’s Neighbours when news of Gary Canning’s death reaches his devastated mum, Sheila. But Gary isn’t the only Ramsay Street resident who didn’t make it home alive from the island…

After the terrifying events on Pierce Greyson’s island last week, life in Ramsay Street will never be the same again.

Not only did Finn try and kill everyone on the island by setting it alight before fleeing with baby Aster, but he also left Toadie Rebecchi for dead in a sinking boat, Bea, Harlow and Elly in the bottom of a mine shaft, and Gary Canning dead after shooting him in the back with a bow and arrow.

However, as the survivors from the terrifying trip return to Ramsay Street today, the news of what really happened on the island is relayed to those who stayed at home, and no one can quite get their head around what’s happened.

But while everyone is rushed to hospital to be checked over, little do they know Neighbours legend Susan is being held hostage at a remote log cabin by Finn, who is digging a grave outside while Susan is tied to a chair.

Luckily for Susan, Elly arrives to rescue her and Aster after finding the address for the cabin in Finn’s bag.

But while Elly is rescuing Susan, Finn slips in the grave he is digging for Susan and falls into the hole, leaving him paralysed from the neck down.

Finn soon finds the grave filling with water from a nearby tap and he knows he is going to drown… but as Elly and Susan make a run for it with Aster, Elly goes back to check Finn is dead – wanting to make sure he is out of their lives for good.

Elly checks his pulse and knowing he is definitely dead, she starts to fill in the hole… but when the police arrive, things look suspicious.

By the time Elly is back at Erinsborough hospital to check on Bea, she is shocked when Mark comes to question her about the events leading to Finn’s death.

Is Finn about to have the last laugh from beyond the grave as Elly is under suspicion for murder?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5