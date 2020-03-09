Is the Northern Districts hospital siege about to claim another victim?

Mason Morgan has already become the first victim in the terrifying hostage drama gripping Summer Bay, but will a second name be added to the list of the deceased in today’s Home and Away?

Home and Away fans were left heartbroken on Friday (6th March) when Mason was brutally shot dead by the evil gang behind the hospital siege as he tried to get help for Bella Nixon.

But as the other hostages are stunned into a horrified silence after Mason was shot, it seems there could be more blood spilt when Bella takes a turn for the worst after taking an overdose.

As her condition gets worse, doctor Alex defies the gunmen and gets medication that could save her life.

But as both Mackenzie and Alex risk their own lives to save Bella inside the hospital, there is also huge drama unfolding outside as well.

The gang behind the siege are all there to keep an eye on Jasmine, and it doesnt take her long to work out they are all working for Victor, the man who has been making her and Robbo’s life a living nightmare for the last few months.

But little does she know that Robbo’s life is also in danger as it is revealed that Scott is working for Victor after he threatened his wife and child.

Robbo is devastated to discover his closest friend in the force is actually working for the enemy, and as Scott takes him to a deserted part of the bush, Robbo is forced to beg for his life as Scott prepares to finish him off, as per Victor’s orders.

Thankfully Robbo manages to get through to Scott and they get back in the car and race to the hospital to save Jasmine.

But en route, Victor’s men text Scott a picture of his wife and child playing on some swings, threatening to kill them if he doesn’t kill Robbo.

Realising he is never going to be free of Victor and his evil gang. Scott does the unthinkable and forces the car off the road, resulting in a terrifying crash that could kill both him and Robbo.

Will Robbo be able to make it out of the wreckage alive? Or is he about to be finished off like Victor wanted?

And what about Belle? Will Alex manage to save her?

Watch Home and Away every weekday at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5