Who might be departing the cobbles under a dark cloud?

Coronation Street favourites Kevin Webster and Abi Franklin could leaving Weatherfield to go to prison after a sinister threat takes a sickening turn next week.

Coronation Street fans rejoiced as evil Ray Crosby’s slimy ways were revealed by his girlfriend Abi after Alya and Bethany gave her the grim details of what he was capable of.

However, businessman Ray didn’t take too kindly to his reputation being tarnished so publicly, and soon he was unceremoniously dumping Abi and telling her what he really thought of their romance.

But everyone knows Abi is not a woman to be messed with, and she later stole his car keys, before zooming off into the night in his beloved car, before torching it in revenge.

It wasn’t long before Kevin Webster then found himself caught up in the drama by giving Abi a false alibi for the night of the car fire, and next week sees Ray blackmailing them both.

First Ray makes a sickening suggestion to Abi that if she sleeps with him one last time then he won’t go to the police with the dash cam footage that he has got of her stealing his car.

Abi is distraught at the thought of his indecent proposal, but realises she doesn’t have any other options but to do as he says.

But when she turns up at his hotel room, will she be able to go through with the deed?

Later Ray targets Kevin, telling him that unless he sells him the garage for the measly sum of £90,000 he will go to the police and make them aware that he is lying about Abi’s whereabouts on the night of the fire.

But how will the news that Ray is blackmailing him go down with Kevin’s business partner, Tyrone?

With the friend’s livelihood hanging in the balance, will the pair be able to find another way of keeping Kevin out of prison?

With Ray used to getting what he wants, it seems there is a high chance Kevin and Abi could both be going to prison in the not too distant future.

Can anyone find a way to avoid this double exit from the cobbles before it’s too late?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.