DOUBLE EXIT on the cards for THESE EastEnders favourites

One family looks set to be torn apart...

There could be a shock double exit heading for EastEnders next week when Karen Taylor and Mitch Baker make the decision to leave Walford.

EastEnders fans already know that Ian Beale has been blackmailing Karen to leave Walford, paying her to take Sharon Mitchell’s baby son, Kayden, with her.

Ian is desperate to help Sharon move forward with her life after she gave her baby boy away to his grandma, Karen, and believes that seeing her son on the Square every day is too much.

With Sharon still grieving for her teenage son, Denny, after his tragic death on the Thames party boat in February, she doesn’t want anything to do with Kayden, and now Karen is so serious about taking Ian up on his offer that she has started to plan her new life away from Walford.

Next week Billy Mitchell is upset when girlfriend Karen starts looking for a new home for her and Kayden… knowing that he can’t move with her because if his own children.

But when Mitch overhears the pair talking in the cafe about Karen’s impending move, he comes up with the idea that he and Bailey should leave with her.

Karen is touched when Mitch suggests they should all leave the Square together, and she starts to imagine their new life with Bailey and Kayden.

But before Karen can get too carried away, she is left completely stunned when Mitch makes a shocking confession.

What bombshell is Karen’s ex about to drop on her?

Could this change their plans to leave Walford together? Or is this the start of a new beginning for the pair away from their friends and family in Albert Square?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.