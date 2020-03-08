There are two proposals on the cards in next week's EastEnders, but does that mean wedding bells will be ringing in Walford?

Next week’s EastEnders sees wedding fever hit Walford as two Albert Square hopefuls get down on one knee and propose… but will either of the lucky ladies say yes?

First up to pop the question is Jay Brown, who is desperate to make Lola realise just how much she means to him by asking her to marry him.

EastEnders fans will already know that Lola dropped the shock bombshell on Jay that she is pregnant earlier this week… and despite the fact she has already made the decision not to keep the baby, it is clear this isn’t what Jay wants.

Jay struggled to hide his disappointment when Lola revealed she wasn’t ready to be a mum again, so could his proposal be his way of showing her how serious he is about their future?

But his plan to pop the question is almost thwarted when Lola’s daughter Lexi catches him admiring the engagement ring he he’s bought and demands to know what he is planning.

Lexi promises to keep a secret, and soon she is helping Jay perfect his grand proposal.

When Lola comes home for lunch, she is shocked to see the romantic scene set out and is speechless when Jay proposes. But will she say yes?

Meanwhile, there is another proposal being planned as Stuart decides to show girlfriend Rainie how much he loves her.

When Rainie comes face-to-face with an old client of hers, she is horrified by the reminder of her seedy past and opens up to Stuart about her life before she met him.

But he is determined to prove that her past doesn’t matter to him and when he hears Jay and Lola talking, he gets the idea to ask Rainie to marry him.

But as he gets down on one knee, will the proposal go to plan?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.