Double wedding NIGHTMARE hits THIS Neighbours favourite today

Ramsay Street favourite Mark Brennan finds his past mistakes coming back to haunt him...

Today’s Neighbours sees Mark Brennan faced with ghosts from his past when memories of his two doomed wedding are brought rushing back to him…

Neighbours fans have been left delighted recently as faces from the past have returned to Ramsay Street in the run up to the soap’s 35th anniversary celebrations.

But while viewers might be enjoying seeing some familiar faces grace Erinsborough again, returning to their old home is stirring up long-buried feelings for some former Ramsay Street residents.

Recently Mark Brennan made a comeback as part of the police squad who dealt with the scandal surrounding the organised crime at the fight club that Ned Willis had found himself caught up in.

But while he was probably prepared to see his ex wife Elly Conway again, knowing that she still lived on Ramsay Street, what Mark wasn’t expecting was bumping into another of his former brides, Paige Smith.

With Lucy Robinson also back in Ramsay Street, she is overseeing the wedding expo at Lassiters, and today sees her and Chloe rope local former brides into getting back into their wedding dresses to hand out leaflets and drum up business.

But things take an awkward turn when Paige and Elly both arrive at the Lassiters complex wearing the dresses they wore to their weddings with Mark.

And just when they think things couldn’t get more awkward, Mark arrives and is stunned to be faced with both his former brides at the same time.

With one wedding doomed thanks to his bride sleeping with his sister, and the other ending in disaster when the bride got arrested, Mark would probably rather forget what were supposed to be the happiest days of his life.

But while seeing Paige in her wedding dress throws Mark slightly, it is clear there is still a spark between the pair.

Now that Paige is single after breaking up with Jack, could this be a chance for them to give their romance a second chance?

