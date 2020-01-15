Downton Abbey LEGEND joins the cast of Coronation Street as MYSTERIOUS newcomer

There's a new face heading for Coronation Street... but it is one TV fans will recognise!



Downton Abbey favourite Paul Copley has joined Coronation Street as a mysterious friend of Evelyn Plummer… but what drama will he bring to the cobbles?

The legendary actor, who played Mr Mason in the ITV period drama Downton Abbey has started filming with the cast of Coronation Street, and has been spotted on location with Maureen Lipman, who plays sharp-tongued Evelyn, and Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs.

It seems Paul’s character, who will be reportedly called Arthur, has a connection to Evelyn and her dog, because the cast were spotted filming at a vets recently, along with Evelyn’s beloved pet Cerberus.

But Coronation Street fans will know that this isn’t the first time that Paul has appeared in the soap.

He previously appeared between August and December in 2007 as Ivor Priestley, who was one of Angela Hawthorne’s ex husbands and also a friend of Norris Cole.

Coronation Street isn’t the only soap that Paul has appeared in. He also starred in Emmerdale in 2018 as Obadiah Dingle, the cousin of Zak Dingle and the estranged father of Charity Dingle.

He appeared in the soap in September 2018 following Charity’s court ordeal with her rapist DI Mark Bails, who had abused her as a teenager.

After raking up her past, Charity was keen to get to know her dad, but it soon ended sourly when he blamed her for his alcoholism.

Paul is no stranger to the small screen, after rising to fame in BBC drama Days of Hope in 1975, he went on to appear in Torchwood, Hornblower, Minder, Queer as Folk, Vera and Last Tango in Halifax to name but a few.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

