What's occurin', Cambridges?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Barry Island this week, where they film iconic series Gavin and Stacey.

During their visit, they played some games at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade, known as “Nessa’s Slots” in the series.

Nessa herself sent a special shoutout to the royal couple, which was posted to Ruth Jones’ production company Tidy Productions.

It read, “A rare tweet from Nessa Jenkins: Got called out today on a lifeboat shout. Thankfully these two were on staycation down Barry island and offered to take over my shift up the slots. (Bryn was beside himself.) Cheers your HRHs – I appreciates it. Tidy.”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of the Duke and Duchess alongside Nessa’s favourite mug.

The hilarious shoutout was even retweeted to their official Kensington Royal Twitter account. We bet Nessa would love to brag about that one!

But despite spending time in such a memorable filming location, Prince William confessed he’d never seen an episode.

He revealed, “It’s one of the few boxsets I haven’t already watched. I’ve never actually watched it. But I know how much it has done for the economy here and it’s a wonderful series.”

The Duke and Duchess visited South Wales to find out how the tourism industry is getting back on its feet.

And, of course, they spent some time playing arcade games before continuing their visit!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also stopped by a care home, to check in on the local residents.

Whilst there, they noted that their children were gutted they couldn’t join them.

William added, “We went to an arcade in Barry Island. The children would have enjoyed that.”

We reckon Wills and Kate need to sit down and watch Gavin and Stacey – they’re missing out!