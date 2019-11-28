Eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans have spotted ANOTHER hilarious BLUNDER

Coronation Street viewers have noticed that Dev Alahan's shop isn't all as it seems...

Not a lot gets past Coronation Street fans, and just days after noticing that there was a continuity error in Monday night’s trip to Weatherfield, they spotted another mistake on Wednesday night’s double bill.

With six episodes a week going on air, it’s no surprise that there are a few mistakes here and there, but unfortunately for Coronation Street their fans seem to have a keen eye for these things, and last night they were taking to social media to share the latest blunder.

Last night’s mistake came when Jade Rowan went to Dev’s corner shop to get some bread with little Hope Stape.

The pair were served by Hope’s gran, Evelyn Plummer, but while the schoolgirl picked a treat from the back of the shop, Jade used the opportunity to drip poison into Evelyn’s ear about Fiz.

However, Jade’s shady ways weren’t what was bothering viewers… they were more concerned with the fact Dev is selling his customers empty bottles of milk.

In the background of the scene, there were milk bottles in the chiller cabinet… but without anything inside them…

And this isn’t the first time a keen-eyed fan has noticed that Dev’s chiller cabinet isn’t all as it seems. Even back in August a viewer tweeted about the same blunder…

But last night’s Coronation Street saw a much bigger twist than empty milk bottles, when by the end of the second episode Jade’s true identity was finally revealed.

Fans were left shocked when she was seen visiting a grave late at night, laying flowers down before reading extracts from a book.

But before Jade left, she said “I love you dad,” and it was revealed that the grave belonged to none other than cobbles serial killer John Stape.

However, this is just the beginning of a whole new chapter for sinister Jade… what exactly does she have planned for Fiz, the woman who she believes is responsible for her father’s death?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.