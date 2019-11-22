Eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans spot BAFFLED after they spot THIS unexpected blunder

Coronation Street viewers have noticed something odd about Adam Barlow's new hair cut...

Coronation Street fans were left thrilled earlier this week when Adam Barlow debuted a new haircut, leading to viewers heading to social media to share their excitement.

But it seems Adam, who is played by actor Sam Robertson, has made headlines with his new hair once again when viewers spotted a continuity error in Wednesday night’s episodes.

The confusion came when in the first episode of the evening Adam was seen talking to both Robert Preston and Daniel Osbourne in the Bistro, sporting his new hair, which was very closely shaved.

However, fast forward to the second episode of the evening, and fans noticed that Adam’s hair seemed to have grown considerably in a matter of hours.

In the earlier episode where Adam’s hair was closely cropped, the lawyer was at the restaurant to talk to Daniel about his stolen laptop and how the police were doing all they could to get it back.

He also had a chat with Robert, who asked him for legal advice for a ‘friend’ who needed to know what their rights were when it came to their unborn baby.

Of course, Adam knew that Robert was talking about himself, having discovered the news of Robert’s infidelity from Michelle who had already asked for Adam’s legal advice on taking her fiancé to the cleaners.

By the later episode, Robert was consoling a drunk Daniel over the lost videos from Sinead.

But instead of being worried about Daniel’s drinking or his state of mind after burying his wife the previous day, fans were more concerned about Adam’s hair mysteriously growing.

And they were so surprised that they took to social media to share their discovery…

With Adam’s hair fast becoming a fixation with Coronation Street fans, who knows what it will be doing next week!

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.