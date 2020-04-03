This was no April Fools joke...

There was an unavoidable blunder in tonight’s Coronation Street as the soap celebrated April fools Day late.

Soap fans were quick to point out that Coronation Street aired their episode full of April Fools Day pranks tonight, instead of the 1st April, which is when the special day is usually celebrated.

However, fans will know that there is a very good reason for Coronation Street airing their episode on the wrong day, and that is because of the soap scheduling changed due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Soap schedules have been turned upside down recently with all TV channels reducing the number of times they air their soaps during the week.

Coronation Street fans will know that the soap is currently airing just three times a week with single episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, instead of the usual double helpings we are used to.

But despite it being aired on the wrong day, tonight’s April fools episode gave fans some much-needed light-hearted humour.

Not only was Steve McDonald putting shaving foam in wife Tracy’s hair before work without her noticing, but Bernie was seen swapping the sugar in Chesney’s tea for salt.

David Platt was also in the joking mood when he pretended to mum Gail that his daughter, Lily had gone missing.

Gail was beside herself looking for her granddaughter, while all along she was hiding under the kitchen table.

Over at Geoff and Yasmeen’s house, there was drama when Tim appeared to chop his thumb off while washing up… leaving Sally and Yasmeen frantically searching for his missing digit in the sink.

Of course the whole thing was a huge prank, and while fans were enjoying the jokes they were quick to point out the unfortunate scheduling error…

Also in tonight’s trip to Weatherfield Gemma and Chesney took baby Aled to get his hearing aids at the hospital.

But while Chesney was on cloud nine at his son hearing their voices for the first time, Gemma struggled to find much enthusiasm about the momentous moment.

Bernie was quick to offer her struggling daughter support, but instead of accepting she needs help, Gemma remained adamant she is fine and announced she wanted Bernie to move out.

Will Gemma ever accept the help she so desperately needs?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.