Eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans thrilled as they spot THIS blink-and-you’ll-miss-it blunder

Coronation Street's Evelyn Plummer seems to have some sort of magic coat...

Not much gets past Coronation Street fans, and tonight’s first trip to the cobbles (Monday 25th November) was no exception when viewers spotted a hilarious continuity mistake in scenes between Fiz Stape, Jade Rowan and Evelyn Plummer.

The episode saw troublesome child Hope Stape badgering her parents for a firework party. But Fiz was adamant it wouldn’t be happening, knowing that her daughter’s love of all things flammable is still looming despite her time at the school in Birmingham.

Tyrone was also worried about Hope’s behaviour, but when Fiz covered her fears of her daughter’s fire starting ways by telling him that she just needed more family time, Tyrone suggested they had the firework party after all.

While Fiz masked her worries of having anything that could be burned within a mile radius of Hope, she begged Jade to help keep an eye on her fire-loving daughter during the celebrations.

Jade agreed and pulled out all the stops for the party and even made toffee apples… however when Evelyn walked in to see they were having a party, she wasn’t best pleased.

But it wasn’t just Evelyn’s stern chat with Fiz on her parenting skills that had people taking to social media, it was the fact she walked into the room to take her coat off, only to be wearing it again less than a second later…

And fans were sure to share their findings on social media…

Other fans were loving Evelyn’s running commentary when it comes to Fiz and Tyrone’s arguments…

Coronation Street fans will know that for once Hope wasn’t to blame for the fire, and it was in fact Jade who set the blaze, knowing that Hope would get the blame.

But just how far is Jade willing to go to make life a misery for Tyrone and Fiz? And why has she got it in for the pair?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.