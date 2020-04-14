Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans spot BAFFLING plot hole in tonight’s episode

Something doesn't quite add up...

Tonight’s EastEnders was packed full of drama as Keegan Butcher Baker was arrested for a crime that he didn’t commit.

But instead of focusing on the fact he was being wrongly accused of throwing a brick through the window of a police car, fans were more interested in what happened at the end of the episode.

After being quizzed by the police, who were adamant that Keegan was guilty, Jack Branning came to his aid.

But with one of the police officers claiming he resisted arrest, things didn’t look good for Keegan, who would have spent the night in a cell had it not been for Jack.

However, when he got home, all Keegan wanted to do was get into his flat with wife Tiffany and forget about his horrific evening.

But what he didn’t realise is that while he was being questioned at Walford police station, Tiffany was having a nightmare of her own.

Fans have seen Tiffany ignoring letters addressed to Ted Murray, who rents the flat that she and Keegan have been living in.

But tonight the bailiffs arrived, evicting the pair from Ted’s flat on the grounds they had been illegally sub-letting it from him.

Tiffany broke the news to Keegan that the bailiffs had changed the locks and they were now homeless… but fans noticed a glaring hole in the storyline.

With Keegan being arrested after Vinny’s party was raided, it was already late in the evening when he was cuffed on Albert Square.

But by the time he had been questioned by the police and then released on bail, it would have been late into the night.

Eastenders fans pointed out that bailiffs wouldn’t come in the middle of the night to evict someone and change the locks…

So where will Keegan and Tiffany live now? Despite Karen’s house already being packed to the rafters, it seems their only option is to move in with Keegan’s family.

Could this be one drama too many for the young couple?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.