Eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans spot THIS shock twist in tonight’s cliffhanger

Nothing gets past soap fans!

Emmerdale fans have spotted a huge twist in tonight’s episode that could change everything in the DI Malone storyline.

Viewers watched in horror tonight as corrupt Malone tried to kill Dawn Taylor in a bid to get his happy ever after with Harriet Finch.

Fans will know that Dawn found out about Harriet and Malone’s affair, leading to her going to the police and telling them everything about his secret undercover life.

However, Dawn took on more than she could chew, because Malone tonight vowed to get revenge by killing her.

Dawn in danger

But Malone didn’t want to get his own hands dirty in the process, and instead gave recovering addict Dawn just enough heroin that would kill her.

Knowing it would make it look like Dawn had taken an overdose, Malone’s sickening plan had clearly been thought through.

However, little did he know, Harriet was on to him and just as Dawn was about to take the drug against her will, Harriet rescued her at the last minute.

Raging that he was trying to kill Dawn, Harriet whacked Malone over the head, leaving him sprawled lifelessly on the floor.

While it looks like Malone might be dead, fans are convinced that it doesn’t matter, because they’re convinced Dawn has recorded the whole thing.

Malone on tape?

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that at the very start of the episode Dawn set her phone down on the side after pressing some buttons.

They took to Twitter to point out the moment that could be significant…

If she has recorded the whole thing, even if Malone lives, she now has enough evidence to send him down for a very long time.

But will the recording work?

And will she need to even use it?

That whack that Harriet gave Malone was huge… could he be dead?

Either way it seems their ordeal at the hands of the corrupt officer might finally be over.

Find out what happens next on Wednesday at 7pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.