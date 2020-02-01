Last night's Emmerdale left fans taking to social media to point out a huge blunder in Marlon Dingle's court scenes...

Emmerdale fans have taken to Twitter to point out an error in last night’s episode as Marlon Dingle was denied bail before his murder trial in June.

Viewers have watched in horror as poor Marlon was wrongly accused for the murder of Graham Foster last week, and he is now facing a lengthy stretch in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Emmerdale fans know that the true culprit is actually Pierce Harris, Rhona Goskirk’s ex husband who has just done his own stint in prison after being locked up for raping her.

WHAT IS ON TONIGHT? Check out our NEW and improved TV Guide

But despite the fact Pierce’s DNA must be all over Graham’s body, the police think Marlon is the one with blood on his hands and the justice system seems determined to pin this crime on the pub chef.

Marlon went to court yesterday as he pleaded for bail, but with the seriousness of the crime being considered, the judge told him that his plea would be denied.

But things only got worse for poor Marlon as he then pleaded not guilty to the crime, only to be told that he would be held on remand until his murder trial which wouldn’t be until June.

Marlon was totally devastated by the fact he wouldn’t be going home to see his kids, and struggled to take in the news that he would be locked up until the summer… leaving his family heartbroken for him.

But while fans were horrified at the thought of innocent Marlon being behind bars, they were more focused on the fact the judge appeared to get her dates wrong for the start of his trial.

The judge announced that the trial would be starting on Monday 6th June, but fans were quick to point out that the 6th June was in fact a Saturday…

As the news about Marlon’s fate reached the village, everyone became determined to try and prove Marlon’s innocence and get him out of prison before June.

But as April and Mandy vowed to start a free Marlon campaign, will their plan work?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.