Pierce Harris was up to his old tricks again in tonight's Emmerdale...

Tonight’s Emmerdale saw Pierce Harris up his sinister stalking of ex Rhona Goskirk as he let himself into her house once again, but this time he went as far as tucking her as she slept on the sofa… and fans aren’t happy.

Viewers have seen Pierce watching oblivious Rhona’s every move since he returned from prison, where he spent time for raping her on their wedding day.

But while fans know he is the one who killed Graham Foster in cold blood, it seems murdering Graham is just the tip of the iceberg for Rhona’s twisted ex husband.

Despite everyone being on high alert since Graham’s death, no one seems to have spotted Pierce lurking in the village, and he has started breaking into Rhona’s house to be closer to her.

Until recently Pierce would wait until Rhona was out of the house before letting himself into her home, but today saw him hiding while Rhona and Vanessa shared a bottle of wine, and as soon as Vanessa left a sleeping Rhona on the couch, he made his move.

Fans were left stunned at the sickening twist that saw Pierce tuck Rhona in with a blanket… but he didn’t stop there.

He also went as far as whispering sinister sweet nothings into her ear… and even that didn’t wake her.

Viewers were quick to point out that most people would have woken up rather than staying soundly asleep…

But while Rhona remains oblivious to the fact Pierce is back in the village, one person who has come face to face with him is Kim Tate.

She found herself caught up in his master plan as he deliberately rode his bike into her car as she was pulling out of Home Farm… all so that he could get closer to the other woman in Graham’s life.

Not only did Pierce manage to bluff his way into Kim’s house by claiming to be a lawyer called Ollie, he also got some dirt on Graham and his plans to move to France with Rhona.

But who will be next to get caught up in Pierce’s sickening plan?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.