Emmerdale fans are convinced that not everything from last night's episode is as it seems...

Last night’s Emmerdale saw the start of the huge murder week as Graham Foster meets a grisly end… but as the episode focused on Kim Tate and Al Chapman plotting Graham’s demise, fans have become convinced that there is a hidden clue that some people missed.

As the Hawkford Outdoor Pursuits centre opened its doors for the first time, Kim was a busy woman making sure the open day ran smoothly.

However, she wasn’t too busy to put her heart on the line and tell Graham that she still loves him, knowing he was planning to leave Emmerdale for a new life in France.

WHAT IS ON TONIGHT? Check out our NEW and improved TV Guide

But while Graham let her believe there could be a chance for them to rekindle their toxic relationship, little did Kim know she was being played for a fool when he lied that he and Rhona has split up.

It was only after a conversation with Lydia that Kim realised that Rhona and Graham were still very much an item, and by the time she discovered Graham had been stealing money from under her nose, all hell broke loose.

While Al was reluctant to do Kim’s dirty work at first, he found himself with no other option when a loan shark told him Ellis’s life was in danger if he didn’t pay his debts off… and soon Al was agreeing to kill Graham for Kim.

The next thing we see is Al in some misty woods, standing over Graham’s blood-covered body… but fans are convinced that Al wasn’t actually the one to kill Graham, and that he happened to stumble across the body and claim to Kim that it was his doing. Handy!

Whether Al has got blood on his hands or not remains to be seen, but as Kim pointed out in last night’s episode, Graham has got plenty of people wishing him dead right now.

As this week continues we see other suspects lined up for the grisly whodunnit including Jai, Marlon, Charity, Andrea and Jamie… but are fans right and there’s more to what happened in those woods last night than meets the eye?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.