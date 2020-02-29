Eagle-eyed soap fans spot THIS brilliant ‘MIRACLE’ moment in EastEnders

Nothing gets past soap fans!

Last night’s EastEnders saw Sharon Mitchell struggling to get her head around Denny’s death. But instead of sharing her heartache, it was actually Sharon’s drink in The Vic that got fans talking…

Sharon’s world has been torn apart since Denny’s untimely death after he was caught up in the 35th anniversary boat crash drama.

To make matters even worse, she is mourning the loss of her teenage son at the same time as looking after her newborn baby, who she gave birth to on the same day Denny died.

This week has seen Sharon struggling more than ever as the reality that she will never see Denny again sinks in… with her even contemplating ending it all by taking an overdose of tablets.

Thankfully she couldn’t go through with it and best friend Ian Beale caught her before she changed her mind… but little does she know Ian is hiding a huge secret of his own.

EastEnders fans will know that Ian has got blood on his hands after locking Denny in a room at the bottom of the party boat after he discovered he had been targeting Bobby online.

But Sharon is still oblivious to what really went on that fateful night and thinks that Ian is the hero who tried to save her son’s life.

But last night’s EastEnders saw Sharon confront Ian in The Vic after Dotty Cotton told her that she saw Ian and Denny arguing before the boat crashed.

Of course, Ian lied to cover his tracks, leaving Sharon still believing he is a hero.

However, it was the next scene that got fans talking, as Shirley Carter put her differences with Sharon to one side and joined her at the table in the pub, bringing a drink for them both so they could raise a toast to Denny.

But while the pair shared some unusually friendly words, eagle-eyed fans noticed a continuity error when Sharon picked up her almost empty glass to share a toast with Shirley, only to bring a full glass of drink to her mouth…

But it seems Ian’s lies are about to catch up with him, because by the end of last night’s episode, his son Peter had worked out what really happened between his dad and Denny on the boat.

Nothing stays secret for long in Walford, but now that Peter knows, surely it is only a matter of time before the truth is revealed and Sharon realises what her best friend is really capable of?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.