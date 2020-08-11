The This Morning presenter will be appearing on another ITV show...

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he’ll be taking part in popular ITV game show The Chase!

Hosted by Bradley Walsh, the show invites participants to take on one of Britain’s ‘finest quiz brains’ to win money.

And they have a celebrity edition too, to raise money for charity, which is what Eamonn would take part in. Exciting!

The daytime TV presenter shared the news during a segment on This Morning, whilst talking to wife Ruth Langsford and Dr Zoe Williams.

During the discussion, Dr Zoe was explaining how people can keep their brains active as they get older.

She explained, “I think most people are aware of that, in older life you need to keep your brain active.

“The later in life you retire, the more you reduce your risk of dementia.”

Dr Zoe added, “And people who do retire, it’s really important to keep using your brain, whether that’s learning something new, staying in touch with people is really important as well.

“But this one is also about education levels, the risk of dementia starts in childhood. The more educated you are as a child, the lower your risk of dementia.”

Following this explanation, Eamonn dropped the news that he’d be appearing on The Chase, which seemed to surprise Ruth.

She exclaimed, “Have you said yes?” to which Eamonn replied, “Yes, it might not have been a wise idea, but I said yes.”

Dr Zoe seemed delighted, adding, “How exciting! I’ll be watching.”

However, The Chase hasn’t confirmed whether or not they’re filming a celebrity special soon so we’ll have to wait and see!

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV1 at 5pm. Check out our TV guide for more details!