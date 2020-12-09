EastEnders: 5 Christmas and New Year stories REVEALED!

Christmas is far from merry in Walford this year...

Every EastEnders fan knows that Christmastime brings huge drama to Walford, and this year is certainly no exception.

Storylines that have been slowly building all year traditionally come to a head during the festive season, and Christmas 2020 in Albert Square is set to be darker than ever before.

Here’s what you’ll be watching as you settle down with your turkey sandwiches…

1. Ian’s attacker is finally exposed

The identity of the Walford resident who tried to bump off Mr Beale is finally revealed at Christmas… but only after they have a second go at trying to kill him, first.

Ian is consumed with fear as another vicious incident happens while he is at home, and soon he starts to release just how vile he has been to those around him and sets out to right his wrongs.

But before he can make an Ebenezer Scrooge-style comeback, Ian is sent scurrying for cover once again when he is delivered a chilling taunt on Christmas Eve. But who has got Ian’s demise at the top of their Christmas wish list?

By Christmas Day Ian is convinced someone is watching him from the shadows of The Vic and soon someone is making another lethal move.

But as the festivities around the Square come to a close, could this be the Walford counsellor’s last Christmas?

2. Decision time for Linda

Convinced that Mick has well and truly given up on their marriage, Linda has started to seriously wonder what a future with Max would be like.

Max also seems determined to start a new life with Linda, and just before Christmas he makes her a shocking offer.

Realising she has a huge decision to make, Linda makes one last attempt to patch up her marriage and tells Mick exactly how she feels. But when he doesn’t give her the response she was hoping for she grabs a bottle of whisky and threatens to drink it.

Oblivious to the turmoil that Mick is going through, Linda is on the verge of giving up on her husband… and things are clearly bad when the pair even spend Christmas Day apart. But with Mick turning to Katy once again as he struggles with his dark past, will he open up to Linda before she walks out on their marriage for good?

3. Lucas and Chelsea return

Denise is looking forward to her first Christmas with son Raymond, and is determined to make it as quiet and traditional as possible. However, everyone knows Christmases are never quiet in Walford, and soon she is left shaken to the core when she comes face-to-face with her killer ex, Lucas, on Christmas Day.

But that’s not the only shock for Denise… because Lucas has her daughter, Chelsea, in tow.

Terrified of what danger having Lucas back in her life might bring, Denise desperately tries to warn Chelsea how evil her dad is. But as they talk, Kim notices that Patrick has gone missing. Little do they know, he has gone to track down Lucas alone…

4. Shock kiss for Honey and Jay

Honey is stressing out about the Christmas community event, but it’s not long before disaster strikes and the fridge breaks. But fear not, Jay soon comes to her rescue and Honey couldn’t be more grateful to her knight in shining armour.

Soon the tension is building between the pair and they’re sharing a kiss… but who should walk in just at the wrong moment? You guessed it, Billy of course!

Jealous Bill’s not happy to see his ex and the boy he raised locking lips, and storms out. But is this a romance that can be nipped in the bud? Or have Honey and Jay got genuine feelings for one another?

5. Reunion for Stacey and Martin?

After Martin leaves Ruby home alone on Christmas Day in favour of spending a day of merriment with the Slaters, it’s fair to say he’s not in his wife’s good books.

Realising he has got some making up to do, Martin apologises and Ruby insists all is fine… but what Ruby doesn’t realise is that Martin and Stacey shared a Christmas kiss while she wasn’t looking.

But soon Martin has more to worry about when Ruby drops a bombshell of her own which sends him reeling. Will Ruby’s demands push him further back into Stacey’s arms?

For Christmas week EastEnders will air on Monday 21st at 8pm, Tuesday 22nd at 7.30 and Christmas Eve at 9pm. Christmas Day will be a double episode at 9.10pm. There is also an extra episode on Boxing Day at 8.45pm on BBC1.

For New year week EastEnders will air on Monday 28th at 8.35, Tuesday 29th at 7.30 and New Year’s Eve at 7.30. There will be an hour long episode at 8pm on New Year’s Day on BBC1.