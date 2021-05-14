EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt teases Ian Beale’s return

Is Ian heading back to the Square?

EastEnders fans were shocked when regular character Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) fled Albert Square in January, following Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) sinister plot to kill him.

Sharon attempted to poison Ian after she was convinced he was responsible for Denny’s death, and a confrontation between the two saw Ian break down and confess to locking Denny in the coatroom aboard the boat last year, which tragically sank.

Following this revelation, Ian chose to eat the poisoned dinner but Sharon had a change of heart and helped him throw it up before the poison could strike.

Viewers last saw Ian at the train station, where he was seen throwing away his mobile phone before leaving the Square. But is Ian set to return any time soon?

During Thursday’s episode of The One Show, Adam Woodyatt joined to talk about Ian Beale’s future on the soap and whether or not fans would see him returning. But it seems the star’s got a lot on his plate!

He revealed: “I don’t know, that’s the honest answer. The tour runs at the moment until the end of October. My daughter’s then getting married in America so then I’m off there to do that.”

The tour he’s referring to is the Churchill Theatre production of Looking Good Dead, where he plays the leading role of Tom Bryce. After premiering in April, it’s set to tour the UK which means Adam couldn’t be on set regularly due to the demands of his latest role.

Adam added: “There’s a possibility and I really hope it does happen that the tour carries on into the early part of next year to pick up the dates that we had to postpone because of the lockdown.”

“So, if the tour carries on, I’m not going to be back in EastEnders until some time in 2022 at the earliest.”

EastEnders continues on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC1. It’s also available on catch up via BBC iPlayer.