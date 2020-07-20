The Queen Vic is going alfresco...

Albert Square will look a little different when EastEnders returns to our screens in the autumn, because The Queen Vic pub is adding a beer garden.

The Walford pub has been at the centre of life in Albert Square since EastEnders began 35 years ago.

However, this is the first time it will have an outside seating area.

According to Mail Online the pub, which has always been an indoor set, now has benches and parasols in the middle of the Square for their customers to enjoy.

The makeover to the iconic set has come as the soap puts social distancing measures into place.

Walford gets a makeover

With pubs now re-open since lockdown restrictions were lifted in the real world, it seems Walford wants to keep up with the times and make social distancing easier with outside drinking areas.

The new addition, which will utilise the grass in the middle of the Square where Walford residents usually sit on Arthur’s bench, is just a short walk from the entrance to the pub.

According to the newspaper, there is even going to be the addition of a banner outside the pub, advertising the new beer garden.

Returning in the autumn

While filming has begun back on the EastEnders set, it will be a while before the soap is back on our screens.

To fill in the gap in scheduling, BBC One has been showing classic episodes of the soap on a Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile Secrets from the Square on a Monday night sees Stacey Dooley chatting to cast members about what goes on behind the scenes while filming The BBC soap.

BBC One airs EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, hosted by Stacey Dooley, at 8pm on Mondays.

Classic episodes of the soap will air at 7.30pm on Tuesdays.