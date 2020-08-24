From Walford to Gotham City...

The first trailer for new movie The Batman has been released, and, if you look hard enough, you might spot a former EastEnders star.

The new trailer for The Batman showcases actor Robert Pattinson in the title role for the first time since taking over from Ben Affleck.

But there is someone else very familiar also in the trailer, and that’s none other than former EastEnders star Alex Ferns.

Alex is better known to soap fans as Walford’s Trevor Morgan, the man who was responsible for making Little Mo’s life a living nightmare for years.

51-year-old Alex played evil Trevor between 2000 until his departure in 2002, and was at the centre of a domestic abuse storyline, as well as being part of the iconic Slater family.

He finally got his comeuppance when he was killed in a house blaze when he set fire to Little Mo’s home one Halloween.

Alex’s new role…

Alex will play Gotham Police Commissioner Pete Savage in The Batman, a reboot of the Batman film franchise, which is due to be released in cinemas next year.

The film’s release has been delayed slightly after filming came to a halt thanks to the coravirus pandemic.

Before the world went into lockdown, the movie had only been part completed, but filming is set to resume shortly.

Alex’s character in The Batman is a far cry from clean-shaven abuser Trevor, and instead sports glasses and a beard.

Alex’s appearance in the new trailer has shocked fans, because he looks barely recognisable.

If fact if you didn’t know it was him, you might miss the actor’s appearance completely.

Fans have taken to social media to share their surprise…

After leaving EastEnders, went on to star as Rick Herper in BBC Scotland soap River City.

He is also known for his role in HBO series Chernobyl where he played the leader of the Tula coal miners, Andrei Glukhov in 2019.

