EastEnders shock as Amanda Holden reveals her ‘rude’ memories of working on the show!

Amanda worked on the market and in between takes there was apparently some rude gags about fruit. Yikes!

Amanda Holden has stunned EastEnders fans by revealing she popped up on the soap during the 1990s – and she laughed that they made some rude jokes about vegetables!

The Britain’s Got Talent star briefly played a character called Carmen way back in 1994, before she became famous.

In her opening scene, Amanda is introduced as running a pitch on the market and she’s soon seen engaging in a spot of flirting.

Her time on EastEnders has largely been forgotten, but Amanda opened up about her memories of the show on Heart Radio.

“When I left drama school, EastEnders was one of the first jobs I got,” she recalled.

“I had to look after someone’s stall for half an hour which was like four episodes or something.”

Amanda added that she had some fun on EastEnders in between takes making jokes about rude fruit!

“Ian Beale, I looked after a jewellery stall and he had his fruit and veg, there was a lot of messing around with rude fruit that’s all I’m going to say. I had a lot of fun, it was a nice show to do.”

Amanda eventually clocked up five appearances as Carmen on EastEnders, with her final scenes airing on 22nd March 1994.

She isn’t the only very famous person to have appeared in EastEnders. Other notable names who’ve popped up in Walford include Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville and Amanda’s fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge David Williams.

Amanda later achieved widespread fame, notably with comedy The Grimleys in which she played a teacher. Her other credits include Hearts and Bones, Cutting It and Wild at Heart.

EastEnders continues on ITV.