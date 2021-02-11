EastEnders and Death in Paradise BOTH cancelled tonight – here’s why

You'll have to wait until Friday for EastEnders and Death in Paradise

EastEnders and Death in Paradise go together like fish and chips on a Thursday night, but alas both have been cancelled this evening.

It’s the second time in a week that EastEnders has been moved from its normal slot and once again it’s the football to blame!

The broadcaster has given over almost the entire BBC1 evening schedule to Match of the Day. Coverage of Barnsley v Chelsea will begin at 7.30pm, with kick-off at 8.00pm.

But in good news for fans of both EastEnders and Death in Paradise they won’t have long to wait to enjoy their favourite shows.

Indeed, EastEnders viewers are in for a treat on Friday night as there’s a double helping from Albert Square, starting at 8.10pm. Whitney Dean and Kush Kazemi get romantic on Valentine’s Day, Sharon Mitchell faces eviction and Max Branning fears he’s losing little Abi in the double episode.

Death in Paradise fans will be gutted that there’s no Thursday episode, especially after all the excitement in last week’s two-part anniversary special.

That saw the long-awaited return of Ben Miller as DI Richard Poole. However, they can at least enjoy an episode on Friday night on BBC1 at 9pm.

The new episode of Death in Paradise Season 10 will follow a stag do as they head out for a big night on a boat. However, there’s tragedy when the boat’s owner is found dead the next day. The obvious suspects are the four friends, but are they to blame? Can DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) crack the case?

EastEnders and Death in Paradise will both continue on Friday (see our TV Guide for full listings and more shows to enjoy).