EastEnders will no longer be on this evening. The MasterChef final and Have I Got News For You also moved.
EastEnders and MastChef have been cancelled tonight as the BBC puts on special programmes in tribute to Prince Philip, who died today aged 99.
It is expected that this evening’s EastEnders will now be moved to Monday. It follows the news that Coronation Street and Emmerdale have also been cancelled as ITV also puts on tributes. Coronation and Emmerdale are also moving to Monday.
As well as EastEnders and the MasterChef final now not being shown, there’s a string of other shows cancelled on BBC1 tonight.
The One Show, A Question of Spot and Have I Got News For You have all been moved out of the schedules. It’s likely that there may be other changes to the schedules over the weekend.
EastEnders tonight was due to see Gray struggling with his guilt, while Kush has some surprise questions to ask Martin Fowler. Soap fans will now have to wait until next week to find out what happens next.
Here’s the full revised line-up schedule on BBC1 for Friday 9 April:
1800 BBC News
1900 BBC London News
1930 HRH The Duke of Edinburgh Remembered
2100 A Tribute to HRH Duke of Edinburgh
2200 News
2245 BBC London News
2255 Weather
2300 What the Papers Say
2330 A Tribute to HRH Duke of Edinburgh (Repeated from 21.00)
MORE: Everything you need to know about the new series of Call the Midwife
Meanwhile, ITV earlier announced that they were also making a number of changes to their schedule.
Here’s the full revised line-up schedule on ITV for Friday 9 April:
1700 Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh
1800 Local News and Weather
1830 ITV Evening News
1900 Prince Philip, Fondly Remembered
2100 Prince Philip: A Royal Life
2200 ITV News at Ten
followed by National Weather; Local News and Weather
2315 Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh
See our TV guide for full listings. We expect further changes to be made to the schedules over the weekend.