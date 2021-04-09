EastEnders will no longer be on this evening. The MasterChef final and Have I Got News For You also moved.

EastEnders and MastChef have been cancelled tonight as the BBC puts on special programmes in tribute to Prince Philip, who died today aged 99.

It is expected that this evening’s EastEnders will now be moved to Monday. It follows the news that Coronation Street and Emmerdale have also been cancelled as ITV also puts on tributes. Coronation and Emmerdale are also moving to Monday.

As well as EastEnders and the MasterChef final now not being shown, there’s a string of other shows cancelled on BBC1 tonight.

The One Show, A Question of Spot and Have I Got News For You have all been moved out of the schedules. It’s likely that there may be other changes to the schedules over the weekend.

EastEnders tonight was due to see Gray struggling with his guilt, while Kush has some surprise questions to ask Martin Fowler. Soap fans will now have to wait until next week to find out what happens next.

Here’s the full revised line-up schedule on BBC1 for Friday 9 April:

1800 BBC News

1900 BBC London News

1930 HRH The Duke of Edinburgh Remembered

2100 A Tribute to HRH Duke of Edinburgh

2200 News

2245 BBC London News

2255 Weather

2300 What the Papers Say

2330 A Tribute to HRH Duke of Edinburgh (Repeated from 21.00)

Meanwhile, ITV earlier announced that they were also making a number of changes to their schedule.

Here’s the full revised line-up schedule on ITV for Friday 9 April:

1700 Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh

1800 Local News and Weather

1830 ITV Evening News

1900 Prince Philip, Fondly Remembered

2100 Prince Philip: A Royal Life

2200 ITV News at Ten

followed by National Weather; Local News and Weather

2315 Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh

See our TV guide for full listings. We expect further changes to be made to the schedules over the weekend.