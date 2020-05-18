EastEnders to air THIS special ‘ground-breaking’ episode next month

The new episode will be entirely from Ben’s perspective…



EastEnders will dedicate a special episode to Ben Mitchell, as he struggles with the deterioration of his hearing.

Viewers will experience the episode from Ben’s point of view as the day of his riskiest job with Phil arrives.

The episode will use limited audio levels and on-screen subtitles showing words and fractured sentences to reflect Ben’s hearing difficulties.

In this episode, EastEnders hopes to showcase some of the realities of being a deaf person in the UK today.

Following the aftermath of the Thames boat incident, viewers have already seen Ben struggling, but now he’s trying to prove himself to dad Phil.

However, the BBC soap teases that the men find themselves “making a deal with the devil” in a situation that spirals out of control.

EastEnders has worked closely with the National Deaf Children’s Society to bring this episode to life.

They’ve also consulted audiologists and other experts to make it as accurate as possible.

In addition, Walford will soon welcome new character Frankie, who is played by deaf actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

She will meet with Ben and offer him support during a challenging time in his life.

Speaking about the episode, Executive Producer Jon Sen said: “The story of Ben’s struggle with his deafness has given us a gripping insight into his character.

“This special point of view episode is a ground-breaking episode unlike any other attempted in the history of EastEnders.

“Helmed by a compelling performance by Max Bowden, it allows the audience the opportunity to experience the world through Ben’s eyes and ears – a story communicated purely by his dialogue and the snatched words of those around him.

“I am so proud of what the team have achieved and cannot wait for the fans to see it.”

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.