EastEnders sees DEADLY attack tonight as Billy vows revenge on Paul?

EastEnders favourite Jay tries to stop Billy doing something he will regret...

EastEnders will see Billy Mitchell out for revenge tonight as he tracks down Honey Mitchell’s attacker, Paul.

Viewers watched in horror last week as Honey had her drink spiked while on a date with Paul after meeting only recently.

While Honey’s date took a sickening twist, thankfully Jay heard her voicemail and came to her rescue.

At first Jay assumed that Honey had drunk too much wine after hearing her voice on the call, but it soon became apparent that things were so much worse.

Jay to the rescue

Luckily, Jay found Paul with Honey in an alleyway and managed to scare him away… but the horror of what happened to Honey only hit her when she woke in hospital the following day.

Since realising she has been the victim of a crime, Honey’s been brave enough to speak to the police and tonight’s EastEnders reveals that Paul has been arrested.

Honey tells Jay that the police found the video of her on Paul’s phone, but he has been let out on bail.

Billy makes things worse

However, things get worse when Billy catches Honey chatting to the police officer and persuades Jay to tell him what is going on.

But while Jay is being supportive and caring towards Honey, Billy does his usual thing of flying off the handle.

Honey is horrified when Billy marches off, determined to get revenge on Paul, while Jay is left to reassure her that Billy’s all talk.

However, Jay doesn’t believe his own reassurances and later finds Billy following Paul, armed with a brick.

Will Jay manage to stop Billy beating Paul with the brick?

Or is Billy about to make Honey’s ordeal a million times worse?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.