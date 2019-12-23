EastEnders boss confirms THIS legendary couple will SPLIT over Christmas in shocking scenes?

There's heartache on the cards for EastEnders couple Mick and Linda Carter at New Year...

Christmastime should be filled with happiness and laughter, but as always in EastEnders this year’s festive season is set to bring doom and gloom to Walford… with Linda and Mick Carter taking centre stage.

EastEnders fans have watched Linda’s drinking spiral out of control over recently weeks, with her hitting the bottle in a bid to block out the world around her.

But while she is blotting out her problems with alcohol, her husband Mick is struggling to hold the family together whilst also worrying about Linda and her addiction.

And, according to EastEnders boss Kate Oates, it seems things are only set to get worse for the pair, with a potential split on the cards over Christmas…

“Linda has had a lot to deal with, Mick went to prison, she has all the hangovers from what happened with Dean, and Ollie has this new diagnosis that she doesn’t quite know how to deal with.

“She has found that wine o’clock has come earlier and earlier and suddenly it is becoming overwhelming. But what we will see is ultimately her addiction gets in the way of her relationship with Mick.

“Linda is choosing alcohol above her family and that’s going to have huge ramifications in terms of whether they can stay together. Can they co-parent Ollie if they break up altogether? Both of them are forced to ask some really challenging questions.”

EastEnders will air a special New Year’s Eve episode shown entirely from Linda’s point of view as she heads out to welcome in the new year at a party.

But with the terrible Christmas that the Carters suffered still hanging over her, Linda will turn to drink once again, but this time she will leave herself in a very dangerous situation.

Soap boss Jon Sen revealed recently: “This blistering episode portrays the harrowing consequences of Linda’s abuse on her friends and family alike.

“It is one of the most unique and important episodes we have made since my arrival a year ago.”

But with Mick struggling to cope with Linda’s addiction, could the drama from New Year be enough for him to call time on their relationship?

The special episode dedicated to Linda will air on Tuesday 31st December on BBC1.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.