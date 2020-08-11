Kellie Bright was apprehensive about filming the scene...

EastEnders legend Kellie Bright has revealed she was worried about Linda Carter’s divorce scene.

The memorable scene involved Linda serving Mick divorce papers amid her ongoing battle with alcoholism.

In a recent episode of BBC spin off series Secrets from the Square, she spilled the beans on her initial thoughts.

Kellie said, “When the producers told me Linda was going to serve Mick divorce papers, I was like, ‘Oh no no no’.

“I just didn’t buy it – why would Linda ever serve Mick divorce papers? I didn’t believe it and I wouldn’t have it.

“Then, of course, the spiral of her alcoholism really took hold, and by the time we got to it, I was like, ‘Oh now I get it’. She had things so twisted in her mind that she thought she was doing the best thing.”

Kellie’s apprehension might not be surprising to fans, as it seemed so out of character for Linda and Mick.

But it enabled Kellie to really highlight Linda’s crippling battle with alcohol addiction.

In recent scenes, we’ve seen Linda finally admit she’s got a problem and needed help. She also revealed she wanted nothing more than to reunite with Mick.

Kellie has been in EastEnders since 2013, but her first appearance on the Square actually happened long before that.

She told fans that she’d appeared as an extra in the 80s, attending a very famous wedding.

She revealed, “In 86, I was at Lofty and Michelle’s wedding. I was an extra – as we called ourselves extras in those days. I was a supporting artist.”

Explaining her role, she added, “I had to come in late to the church, and my mum had to walk me up the aisle because I wanted to go to the loo or something.”

EastEnders currently isn’t filming, but you can watch classic episodes. See our TV Guide for more details.