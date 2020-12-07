EastEnders brings in Adam Woodyatt’s real life son for SECRET cameo

Did you spot Adam's son in the most recent EastEnders episode?

EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt was joined on screen by his real-life son, Sam, last week as his character, Ian Beale, was arrested for mortgage fraud.

The moment came in Friday’s (4th December) episode as the police arrived to take Ian for questioning after Tina Carter reported him for remortgaging the cafe behind Kathy’s back.

As soap fans will know, strict social distancing rules have been put into place on set as cast and crew stick to government coronavirus guidelines.

But while perspex walls and camera trickery work for the most part, there are times when the two metre rule needs to be broken.

EastEnders has got around this problem by bringing in some of the cast members own family to film scenes, and that it exactly what happened when Ian got arrested last week.

With it being tricky to arrest someone without getting close to them, the production team brought Adam’s real lift son, Sam, to arrest his dad.

The character could be seen putting Ian in cuffs and leading him to a police car while other Walford residents watched on in glee.

But while Ian was mortified about bring arrested in broad daylight and in front of half the Square, his reputation as a local councillor was soon the least of his worries.

Who attacked Ian?

Later in Friday’s episode Ian was left for dead on the floor of The Vic after being attacked by a mystery figure.

At the end of the episode the suspects for the attack were lined up, and tonight’s instalment of the soap will see the police trying to work out who is guilty.

But with Ian in the bad books with so many people in Walford at the moment, it looks like it could take Jack Branning and his team a while to work out who Ian’s attacker really is.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.