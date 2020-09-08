Gray discovers Chantelle's plans to leave him tonight...

EastEnders will see a huge twist in Chantelle Atkins’ tragic storyline tonight when Gray discovers she is planning to divorce him.

The news that Chantelle is set to come to a tragic end next week at the hands of her abusive husband, Gray, has left fans shocked.

It has become clear that Gary’s abusive ways have got worse over lockdown, leaving Chantelle desperate to escape Gray by any means possible.

Gray’s anger takes another turn

And tonight’s EastEnders will see Gray’s anger escalate once again when a pop up advert appears on his laptop while he is working.

When Gray sees the advert is for divorce lawyers, he puts two and two together and works out that Chantelle has been searching for someone online who can help her get out of her toxic marriage.

But of course, Gray’s not going to let his discovery slide and he will use this new information against Chantelle once again.

By Thursday’s episode, Chantelle is set to be putting her escape plan into motion.

Once Gray has left for work, she starts to get ready to leave behind her life in Albert Square, determined to leave the husband who has made her life a living nightmare.

However, fans will already know that by next week, Chantelle’s plan is unravelling with tragic consequences.

Speaking of Chantelle’s death, actress Jessica Plummer said: “I’ve known it wasn’t going to end well for Chantelle for a while now.

“Although it was a shock to find out her fate, far too many men and women suffer in silence so I hope that by raising awareness we can ultimately save lives.

“I am so grateful to all the team and my lovely cast members for being so supportive, I’ll miss Albert Square!”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings