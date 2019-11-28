EastEnders Christmas Spoilers: Revenge, heartbreak and a MYSTERIOUS stalker?

Christmas is just around the corner, which means the EastEnders Christmas spoilers are here! Find out what is happening in Walford this festive season...

The BBC has revealed the latest Christmas spoilers for EastEnders, and it sounds like the soap’s festive episodes are going to be bigger, more gripping and more explosive than ever before.

The BBC website has promised viewers that life in Walford will never be the same again by the time 2020 has arrived: “Secrets and lies are set to explode in Walford this Christmas, leaving more than one family left torn apart forever…”

One thing EastEnders fans can be sure of is the fact all hell is about to break loose in the Mitchell household when the secret about Sharon’s baby daddy is revealed…

“Sharon and Keanu have been harbouring their secret for months but they should know that secrets never stay secret in Albert Square.

“As their lies begin to unravel it’s only a matter of time until Phil finds out the truth and when he does, there will only be one thing on his mind… revenge.”

And things aren’t exactly rosy over at The Vic… “Christmas will be anything but happy for the Carters. Mick is determined to have the best Christmas yet but Linda’s drinking spirals out of control leaving her in a desperate situation.”

But the most intriguing spoiler of all is talk of a guardian angel. The BBC website hinted: “Across the Square a guardian angel is watching over one family, as their fortunes change for the better.”

But which family is about to have their world turned upside down in a good way? And who is their mysterious benefactor?

Could it be a familiar face returning to Walford? Or is someone new going to arrive in Albert Square to spread Christmas cheer?

With Christmas less than a month away, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out all the answers.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.