EastEnders is lining up a new baby twist for the Carter family as Linda starts to wonder if she could be pregnant next week.

Linda (Kellie Bright) is struggling to get her head around the bombshell revelation that Nancy has dropped on them, leaving the tension in the Carter house at an all-time high.

Mick (Danny Dyer) is desperate to diffuse the situation and tries to get his wife and daughter talking.

However when Frankie sees Nancy going to the doctors she tells Mick and Linda and things kick off again.

As Linda vows to do something about Nancy’s decision, Mick warns her that she is only going to push Nancy further away.

But Linda decides to take matters into her own hands and makes a call pretending to be Nancy.

However, when Linda arrives at the clinic to talk to her daughter’s doctor, things don’t quite go to plan.

Pregnancy drama?

She soon starts to feel faint and the doctor agrees to check her over, only for Linda to admit she thinks she could be pregnant.

But Linda doesn’t have time to worry about the fact she could have another baby on the way when her relationship with Nancy is hanging by a thread.

When she gets home Nancy is fuming that her mum has been meddling again and the pair have an almighty row.

As things get nasty, will Linda reveal her baby news?

Or will she keep her suspicions to herself?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.