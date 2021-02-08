EastEnders confirms SHOCK exit for Laila Morse as Walford icon Big Mo

EastEnders favourite Laila Morse is leaving the soap after two decades...

EastEnders has confirmed that Laila Morse’s beloved character Big Mo will be leaving the soap after more than 20 years in Walford.

Big Mo arrived in Walford along with the rest of the Slater family back in 2000 and has become a much-loved part of Albert Square ever since.

The shock news was announced by the Daily Star, with claims that BBC bosses have decided not to renew Laila’s contract now it has came to an end.

A source reportedly told the newspaper: “Laila is leaving the show. Her current contract is coming to an end and execs agreed this was a good time to write her out.”

This isn’t the first time that Laila has left the show, with her character being known for dropping in and out of the soap over the years.

Since originally arriving in Albert Square more than 20 years ago, Big Mo has become loved for her comedy storylines that often see her causing mischief in some sort of money-making scheme.

Could her shady dealings be what causes her to depart Walford this time?

She’ll be back

While we will see Big Mo make her departure from the show by late spring, it has been revealed that the iconic character won’t be killed off.

The source added: “It hasn’t been decided how Big Mo will leave. But it is unlikely to be too explosive and she definitely won’t die.”

The character will be departing our screens in the coming months, but it has been hinted by BBC insiders that this isn’t the last we have seen of Big Mo.

A BBC spokesperson told the Daily Star: “Just like many occasions before, Big Mo will be departing Walford.

“But, as always, she’ll no doubt be back in the not too distant future.”

