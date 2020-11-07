EastEnders favourites Rainie and Stuart have got a huge storyline coming their way...

EastEnders has lined up a new twist in Rainie and Stuart Highway’s bid to become parents, and it all kicks off next week.

Viewers will have seen the pair facing heartache this week as a shock accident lead to Rainie discovering that she wasn’t actually pregnant.

The pair had been excitedly preparing for the arrival of their baby in the new year, only for Rainie to be taken to hospital and be told that her sickness and bloating were the result of a phantom pregnancy.

Devastated, Rainie decided to push Stuart (Ricky Champ) away and flee Walford, but thankfully he managed to take her round and the pair were united once again.

A fresh start?

However, a new twist in the story comes next week when the couple get a message from the fertility clinic where they had booked an appointment months ago.

Having forgotten about the appointment after the excitement of thinking she was pregnant, Rainie persuades Stuart that they should still go along.

However, the pair get yet more bad news at the clinic, and they are forced to consider other ways of having a family.

Tiffany to the rescue?

While Rainie opens up to Tiffany about her fertility troubles, Stuart takes a much more practical approach and decides to start looking into surrogacy.

When it comes to the decision about who to ask to be their surrogate, the couple don’t have to look very far.

Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) is the obvious choice for Rainie and Stuart… not only is she local and they trust her, but she has also just started working for them at the funeral parlour.

The pair are convinced Tiffany is their best hope to help them have a family and offer her a huge wad of cash to carry their baby.

Tiffany is understandably shocked by the suggestion next week, but Stuart and Rainie are adamant that it all makes perfect sense.

But what will Tiffany’s decision be?

And how will Keegan feel about his wife having a baby for someone else?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.