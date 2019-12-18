EastEnders confirms THIS Walford LEGEND will be returning to Albert Square in early 2020

The Beale family are in for a shock when EastEnders Peter Beale returns to Walford next year...

EastEnders fans are in for a treat in 2020 when Peter Beale returns to Albert Square to reunite with his family.

But the role of Peter, which has been played by numerous actors over the years, will be played by a new face as Dayle Hudson takes on the part as the son of the infamous Ian Beale.

EastEnders fans will remember that Peter left Walford back in 2015, played by actor Ben Hardy at the time.

The character departed the Square to go and join half brother Steven Beale in New Zealand with then fiancee Lauren Branning in tow.

But fast-forward almost five years and Peter is returning, but what brings him back to Walford after all this time?

The last time Peter was in London he was at the heart of the ‘Who linked Lucy Beale’ storyline after his twin sister was brutally murdered, leading to a year long investigation into her death.

Eventually the killer was revealed to be none other than Lucy and Peter’s younger half-brother Bobby, leading to Peter leaving Walford behind him.

But what will happen when he returns and comes face to face with his sister’s killer?

EastEnders will be actor Dayle’s first television appearance, and he is thrilled to be taking on the iconic role: “I’m really grateful and excited to have the opportunity to work on such an institution of British television, alongside some incredible actors.

“Peter has been away for some time so I can’t wait to find out what he’s been up to and I’m very excited to see what the future holds for him.”

EastEnders’ Executive Producer Jon Sen added: “As soon as I met Dayle, I knew he’d be the one to bring Peter Beale back to Walford.

“Peter’s a young man with a big heart but a bruised soul and Dayle’s a talented actor who captures his complexity perfectly. I welcome him to the company and can’t wait to start working with him.”

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.