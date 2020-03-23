We've rounded up when your favourite soaps are on TV so you won't miss a thing...

With so many scheduling changes going on thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it is hard to remember when EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are on.

With coronavirus causing TV studios to shut down around the world as governments recommend people to honour the new social distancing rules, there is understandably a knock on effect to what is airing on TV each day.

Here is a round up of what is happening with your favourite soap, when it is on, and how the scheduling will look going forward…

EastEnders

Production: Filming has been postponed until further notice

When is it on? EastEnders will now air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.

A EastEnders spokesperson announced last week: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice.

“The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

“We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible”

Coronation Street

Production: Filming has been postponed until further notice

When is it on? Coronation Street currently airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, but as of Monday 30th March scheduling will change to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm.

From next week we will see the usual six episodes of Coronation Street reduced down to just three in a bid to keep the soap on screen for as long as possible during the filming break.

In a statement an ITV spokesperson said: “The continued transmission of both soaps is a priority to all of us at ITV and to our audiences who enjoy the shows.

“Whilst carefully adhering to the latest health advice from the Government and Public Health England, our production teams are continuing to film episodes in Manchester and Leeds.

“With this change of transmission pattern it will ensure we have great new soap episodes coming to air every weekday night until at least the early summer.”

Emmerdale

Production: Filming has been postponed until further notice

When is it on? Emmerdale is currently on every weeknight at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays. From Monday 30th March this will reduce to three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm.

Emmerdale bosses originally cut the usual six episodes a week down to five, but after further consideration, it has been announced that Emmerdale will now air just three episodes a week, like Coronation Street.

Hollyoaks

Production: Filming has been postponed until further notice

When is it on? At the moment Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4. But from Monday 30th March Hollyoaks will transmit Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, C4 at 6:30pm, with first look on E4, 7pm.

In a statement a Hollyoaks spokesperson announced: “It is with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to pause filming of Hollyoaks.

“From Monday 30th March, we will be reducing the number of our weekly new episodes from five down to three, which will air Monday to Wednesday.

“To make sure we stay on air every week night, fans can look forward to extra special episodes every Thursday and Friday on E4, as we begin a brand new series of ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’.

“Introduced by Kieron Richardson and Jorgie Porter, this series will give viewers a chance to revisit some of our biggest episodes, from weddings, bust-ups, heartbreaks and some of our biggest and best stunts.”

Neighbours

Production: Continuing as usual after a short studio closure.

When is it on? Every weekday at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5

It was reported earlier this month that the Neighbours studios were forced to close after an employee came into contact with a person who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The soap already films six episodes a week to get ahead, meaning the cast and crew can have extended breaks over Christmas and time off throughout the year without it viewers noticing.

Filming has resumed this week with a small, skeleton cast and crew and we will update you if this changes.

Home and Away

Production: Filming has been postponed until further notice

When is it on? Every weekday at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5

Seven in Australia has made the decision to stop production of Home and Away because of the tricky logistics that coronavirus has presented, and it has also been taken off air in Australia to make way for news bulletins on the virus pandemic.

However, because here in the UK we are a few months behind what is on TV in Australia, our scheduling is currently the same as usual.

A spokesperson for Channel 5 told us: “Seven Studios advised today that it would halt production of Home and Away immediately.

“It confirmed that no cast or crew had tested positive for COVID-19, but that the decision was made due to the increasing logistical hurdles related to the COVID-19 situation”