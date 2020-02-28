Viewers found Daniel's death hard to deal with...

EastEnders viewers were left in floods of tears last night when Jean Slater’s beloved boyfriend Daniel Cook finally lost his battle with cancer.

During the emotional episode, the sweet character, played by Adrian Edmondson, died beside Jean as they sat together on Arthur Fowler’s bench in Albert Square.

His death came after Jean, who has also suffered from the disease, was given the all clear at her oncology appointment.

As the loved up pair sat together wearing matching hats, Jean declared that he was the “love of her life” and promised to live her life to the full.

She then turned to face Daniel, he could be seen with his eyes shut and looking pale.

When Jean realised he had passed, she burst into tears and began sobbing on the bench.

Having watched the heart wrenching scene, viewers took to social media to share their reactions.

Many announced that they were crying over the hard to watch moment, while others were gutted to see Daniel go, praising him for his lovely relationship with Jean.

‘#EastEnders got me crying over Daniel’s death,’ penned one.

‘OMG no Daniel, of all that’s happened, this has left me heartbroken! Poor Jean I just loved them together why couldn’t they have had longer? she deserved a happy ending more than anyone #EastEnders@GillianWrightUK is just absolutely beautiful as Jean, exquisite, I love her,’ penned another.

‘Okay, Jean and Daniel’s matching bobble hats broke me tonight. Serious lip wobble moment. Best storyline in #EastEnders over the last few months, will miss Daniel a ridiculous amount,’ chipped in a third.

A fourth emotional watcher added, ‘WOW, what an emotional episode on Eastenders! Jean & Daniel‘s storyline has been a real rollercoaster of emotions. Fantastic acting from Gillian Wright & Ade Edmondson. Daniel you will be missed.’

EastEnders continues tonight at 8.30pm on BBC One.