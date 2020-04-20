EastEnders legend Danny Dyer will teach kids history during lockdown

Danny is one of the many famous faces teaming up with BBC Bitesize...

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer will be teaching history to kids during lockdown.

He will provide a history class for five to seven-year-olds on notorious Tudor king Henry VIII via BBC Bitesize.

Danny is actually a direct descendant of King Edward III, so the Walford legend has a bit of royal blood in him!

He’s one of the many celebrities helping to educate children across the nation whilst schools are closed.

And what better way to keep kids attention than some familiar faces teaching key subjects?

The news was confirmed by the BBC Press Office, who also revealed some of the other celebrity teachers.

BBC Bitesize Daily is offering plenty of lessons to help children during this difficult time.

Professor Brian Cox will be tackling Science and Sir David Attenborough will explain the natural world.

Man City player Sergio Kun Aguero will teach Spanish, whilst Mabel and Liam Payne wax lyrical on music. BBC Bitesize Daily is their “biggest push on education” in its history, according to the broadcaster.

Director General of the BBC Tony Hall said, “We are proud to be there when the nation needs us, working with teachers, schools and parents to ensure children have access and support to keep their learning going – come what may. “We have been overwhelmed by the offers of help and support in putting this provision together and are looking forward to ensuring every child can continue to learn, and have fun, through our high-quality teaching and accessible education offer.” The service offers both primary and secondary education and can be accessed in a number of ways.