Why EastEnders star Danny Walters loves #SHEANU!

With Danny – who plays EastEnders' Keanu – set to bow out of the soap, and the #Sheanu storyline revving up again, it's about to get messy...

It was one of the best kept secrets in EastEnders. But when Keanu Taylor and Sharon Mitchell’s age-gap affair was discovered by her husband Phil and co, the consequences were epic.

And Danny Walters – who’s leaving the soap after two and bit years as Keanu – says he’s loved every minute of the twisting plot.

“My favourite storyline has to be #Sheanu – for me it’s been brilliant,” he reveals. “The storyline had time to breathe, the audience got an insight into the characters and the relationship.

“It went from pink fluffy handcuffs to staging Keanu’s death. There were so many opportunities to show different aspects of the relationships and the pay off at Christmas was just fantastic. And to work with Letitia Dean is a joy.”

And we’re still not done yet! #Sheanu has become a thing again as this week’s episodes have revealed.

Since Keanu made a deal with Martin Fowler (James Bye) last Christmas – who was tasked by Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) to kill him – he’s been on the run. But the mechanic has now returned to the Square, a man on a mission.

He’s told his former lover Sharon (Letitia Dean) he wants them to be together again and t0 make a fresh start with their yet-to-be-born baby and her teenage son Dennis.

He’s kidnapped Ben Mitchell’s boyfriend Callum Highway (Tony Clay). He’s also confronted Ben who now knows he’s not dead. Gawd only knows what the rest of the week will bring.

But with the finale fallout of #Sheanu currently ramping up on screen, it’s set to explode during next Thursday (20 February) when Keanu, Ben and Phil (Steve McFadden) come face-to-face at the Carters’ boat party on the Thames.

Billed as the ‘ultimate showdown’ the explosive scenes are part of a week of special episodes celebrating EastEnders’ 35th anniversary which will see huge storylines collide.

How will the trio’s face-off will end is a secret, which is being kept under wraps at EastEnders HQ in Elstree where the soap is filmed. With many storylines colliding during this special week, all that has been confirmed so far is that someone will die.

#Sheanu intially divided audiences, with some viewers finding the age-gap pairing implausible and others loving their dangerous saucy fling. It got all the more messy, of course, when Keanu got into a relationship with Sharon’s stepdaughter Louise (Tilly Keeper) and got her pregnant only for Sharon to discover she was pregnant too. And sure enough the baby was Keanu’s not her husband Phil’s.

But what will become of #Sheanu?

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) warned and warned her son not to get involved with the wife of Walford’s most ruthless man. Didn’t listen though did he?

Will #Sheanu get a happy-ever-after… or is the writing on the wall?

The EastEnders 35th Anniversary week begins on the 17th February on BBC One.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.