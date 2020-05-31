Ben Mitchell gets his very own special episode next week...

Life is about to take a dramatic turn for Ben Mitchell in next week’s EastEnders when he finds himself held at gun point when a job with Phil Mitchell goes drastically wrong.

In the special EastEnders episode, set to air on Monday 1st June, that is dedicated entirely to Ben and shown from his point of view, the day of Ben and Phil’s long-awaited job has arrived.

The episode will be shown from Ben’s prospective, with limited audio to show what it is like to be deaf like Ben, and the daily struggles that come with not being able to hear.

With the job about to commence, Ben and Phil get ready to meet up with Danny and get the cash that Phil needs to buy the Vic for Sharon.

As Phil goes through the final plan of what will happen when they get to the warehouse, it is clear that Ben is struggling to hear what his dad is saying, leaving Phil frustrated and worried about how this is all going to play out.

But when Ben shows Phil the gun that he has bought, it is the final straw for Phil and he lashes out, telling his son that the isn’t doing the job as he’s too much of a liability.

Ben is devastated that his hearing is holding him back and he storms off. However, he is soon distracted by Jay, who has a go at him for upsetting Lola earlier in the day.

Jay tells Ben that Lola had an abortion and that’s why she has been secretive lately… but what Jay doesn’t know is that the reason Ben is suspicious is because he’s seen the connection between Peter and Lola.

Ben is floored when Jay tells him that Lola had the abortion because of the troubles he was going through.

Fuming, Ben goes to see Lola to confront her, but eventually he gets the whole truth out of her when she admits that she slept with Peter.

After sharing some harsh words with Lola and feeling rejected by Phil, Ben heads to the Prince Albert to get drunk… but it is only when he tries to find Peter that he sees a suspicious looking van following Phil and Danny as they head out on their job.

Realising that Phil is in trouble, Ben grab’s Gray’s car which is being serviced at the Arches, changes the number plates, and races after the dodgy vehicle.

But things get seriously out of control once he arrives at the warehouse and he ends up getting a gun pointed to his head by someone he doesn’t hear approaching him.

But that’s not all – not only is Ben’s life on the line, but he also makes a shocking discovery that will change everything.

Will Phil and Ben make its out of the warehouse alive?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.