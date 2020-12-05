After nearly six months away, Patrick Trueman is about to return to our screens...

EastEnders has confirmed that Walford legend Patrick Trueman is heading back to Albert Square just in time for Christmas.

The much-loved character has been away from our screens since lockdown put a halt to filming earlier this year.

While actor Rudolph Walker has been staying safe at home, his character Patrick has been having a much tougher time during the pandemic.

It was revealed on screen by Denise Fox that Patrick contracted coronavirus off screen, and that he was seriously ill with the virus.

Patrick then went to Trinidad to recuperate, but he is now back and fighting fit just in time to celebrate Christmas in Walford.

The character returns to our screen on Tuesday 15th December, after flying back from Trinidad.

Patrick wastes no time in making himself feel at home and heads straight from the airport to The Vic.

Of course things have changed a little since Patrick was last in Albert Square.

Double surprise for Patrick

Not only is Kim home from Scotland, but Denise now has custody of Raymond, the son she gave up for adoption three years ago.

Kim and Patrick waste no time in catching up on lost time over a few drinks in the pub.

However, Denise isn’t happy when things get a bit raucous and she tells them she’s had enough and wants Raymond to have a nice, traditional family Christmas.

But while Kim and Patrick fail to take Denise seriously, little do they know their Christmas is set to be anything but merry when Denise’s serial killer ex returns over the festive season.

The sight of Lucas is bound to strike fear into Denise after he held her hostage and faked her death.

But what brings Lucas back into Denise’s life after all this time?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.