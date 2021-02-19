Max Branning has left Walford for good, leaving fans devastated...

EastEnders fans have been left in tears after Max Branning left Walford in tonight’s episode. But there is one twist in particular that has got everyone talking.

Max’s exit was always going to be a tear jerker, especially after we have been watching him on our screens for the last 15 years.

The episode saw Max (Jake Wood) forced out of Walford after his plan to win Linda Carter’s heart totally backfired.

Despite him double crossing Phil Mitchell and landing his brother Jack in hot water at work, Max’s plan to get The Vic back for the Carters didn’t make Linda change her mind about wanting to fight for her marriage with Mick.

Realising that there was nothing left for him in Walford anymore, Max made the decision to leave.

End of an era

After packing up and collecting little Abi, he headed off out of the Square, but not before a surprise twist that has got fans taking.

Instead of leaving with his granddaughter Abi, Max made the surprisingly selfless decision to leave her in Walford with Rainie and Stuart, knowing they would be able to offer her more stability that he could for now.

The fact that Max went without Abi left fans in tears…

After Rainie scooped Abi up and took her indoors, Max walked out of Walford for the last time, knowing that his granddaughter was safe.

Future return?

But what’s next for Max? Could he return one day now that the door has been left well and truly open?

Jake Wood told us that he wouldn’t rule out making a comeback one day… “I’m very pleased they kept the door open, but I haven’t got any plans to go back at the moment so we’ll see what happens further down the road.

“I’m excited about what’s next, but I’m in no rush to get into anything straight away.

“It’s been 15 years of hard graft and not being at home very much, so it’s just nice to have a bit of a break.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.