So sweet!

It’s fair to say that Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway are one of EastEnders’ most iconic couples.

The pair are adored by fans, who often lovingly blend their names together and refer to them as ‘Ballum’ on social media.

And actor Max Bowden, who is known for playing the role of Ben Mitchell on the BBC One soap, left Ballum fans emotional when he took to Twitter recently to celebrate the one year anniversary of his character’s first kiss with lover Callum.

A fan page for Tony Clay, who plays Callum, shared a video of the scene in which the couple shared their first romantic moment…

‘As we’re having #Ballum withdrawal symptoms, I’ve remastered the kiss scene and brightened it up. Feels like a whole new scene suddenly,’ the fan penned beside the snippet, prompting a second EastEnders fan account to reveal that an entire year had passed since the scene was shot.

Viewers were delighted when Max made his own comment on the Tweet, giving a sweet shout out to his co-star, Tony.

He wrote, ‘Wow, is that right? A year ago we filmed that!? Hours out in the cold snogging each other’s faces off @tony_clay76. What a year this little journeys been so far son! The best onscreen partner anyone could ask for! Love ya kid!‘

Of course, Ballum fanatics went wild over the digital love-in, responding to the message with their own swooning comments.

‘And what a scene it was, captivating and an amazing start to a brilliant partnership,’ one wrote.

‘Instantly iconic. You two were sublime,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘The best on & off screen partnership.’

‘What a year for these two hope they get some sort of recognition soon @tony_clay76 @MaxBowden they deserve the world,’ continued another.

A fifth went on to applause the pair’s performance further, ‘Tony and Max are so, so good. Brilliant, sensitive, passionate…. fully committed to it all.’

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.