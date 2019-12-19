EastEnders fans have predicted heartache for Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway this Christmas...

Soap fans are convinced that there is a split on the cards for EastEnders‘ most loved couple, Callum Highway and Ben Mitchell.

The pair have earned themselves an army of fans since the first spark was seen between them… but sadly it seems their happiness isn’t set to last much longer.

EastEnders fans have seen Callum and Ben battle the odds and find themselves in a good place recently, with Ben even turning his back on his dodgy dealings and supporting Callum in his dream of joining the police force.

However, with Phil Mitchell hell-bent on revenge thanks to Sharon’s affair, Ben was forced to choose between his dad’s life and his relationship with Callum tonight.

After managing to talk Phil out of shooting Jack Branning once it became clear that they had got the wrong man, Ben went into clean-up mode to make sure Jack wouldn’t be going to the police.

But after helping a bloodied and bruised Jack back to his house, some blood must have transferred onto Ben’s shirt.

However, Ben’s day only got more complicated when he found Phil in a bad way, determined to either kill the man responsible for getting his wife pregnant, or by killing himself by drinking himself to death.

In the end Ben was forced to agree to help Phil in his vendetta in a bid to stop his alcoholic dad from downing vodka, but he later lied to Callum when he got home about where he’d been.

As the pair snuggled on the sofa, Callum saw the blood on the back on Ben’s shirt – instantly knowing that his boyfriend had been lying about his day.

Fans have predicted this could be the beginning of the end for the pair, and with rumours that ‘Ballum’ are set for an unhappy Christmas, it seems they could be right…

So where does this leave Callum and Ben?

As always with soap law it seems no one is allowed to be happy for long.

But could Ben and Callum’s potential split be temporary… or will the drama over Christmas lead this to being something much more permanent?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.