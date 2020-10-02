EastEnders fans can’t get enough of THIS hilarious Sharon moment tonight

Drunk Sharon is the moment we have all bee waiting for...

EastEnders fans were all in agreement that the best thing about tonight’s episode was drunk Sharon Watts.

The hilarious scenes came after the new mum decided to make the most of her freedom on her first night out since having son, Albie.

Sharon (Letitia Dean) has been to hell and back since losing her teenage son, Denny.

But since then she has been piecing her life back together while also looking after baby Albie and running The Vic.

Sharon’s in the mood to party

But having a baby and a pub has meant Sharon hasn’t had the time to party, so tonight she made the most of Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) baby sitting and hit the Albert.

Sharon knocked back the white wine at drag bingo with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and was thrilled when she got all her numbers and won a pink inflatable guitar.

But her celebrations soon left her a little worse for wear, and eventually she had to be escorted him by Max Branning (Jake Wood).

But fans were thrilled to see this fun side of Sharon emerge once again…

Tonight’s EastEnders also saw Linda and Max sharing a shock kiss on the balcony of the Albert.

The pair had a heart-to-heart earlier in the evening after Linda drank an alcoholic drink in a moment off weakness.

Max was there to pick up the pieces as she beat herself up about letting her addiction demons get the better of her, but it seems the connection between them went further than just being friends.

After Max returned to the bar from seeing drunk Sharon home, he found Linda on the balcony and lent in for a kiss.

But what will Mick say when he finds out what happened?

And are Max’s feelings for Linda reciprocated?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.