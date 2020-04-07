Fans have hailed Shirley and Tina Carter 'sister goals'...

Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans spotted a hilarious moment in tonight’s episode that has given them some much-needed light relief in lockdown.

The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment came as Linda and Mick Carter prepared to tell their family that they were planning to sell the Vic and move out of the pub.

The pair have decided to sell the boozer in a bid to help Linda with her battle against alcoholism, but they were yet to tell Shirley and Tina, who also live at the pub.

Shirley also owns a stake in the business, that she shares with her son, Mick.

But as Linda and Mick braced themselves to break the news to Tina and Shirley, the pair were mid-argument, fighting over nothing much like most siblings do.

As the pair battled over Shirley being moody, Tina pointed out it was likely because there were rumours circulating that Sharon and Phil were getting back together.

Shirley denied the claims… but things soon got even funnier when Tina walked off, only to throw an empty milk bottle at Shirley’s head when she was least expecting it.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sibling banter and praised the soap for such a hilarious scene…

EastEnders fans saw Mick let slip to Billy Mitchell in last night’s trip to Walford that they were planning to sell up… but Billy didn’t realise it was supposed to be a secret.

In tonight’s EastEnders Mick was seen asking Billy to keep the news on the down low… oblivious to the fact he had already told half the Square.

Before Mick and Linda knew what was happening, most of Walford had gathered in the pub to confront them about leaving… and the pair couldn’t usher Shirley out of the bar quick enough.

But it was too little, too late because Shirley and Tina had heard enough, and soon the family were sitting down together in the kitchen for a meeting.

However, to Mick and Linda’s surprise both Shirley and Tina were surprisingly supportive about the decision, and Mick was left clearly worried that there was now nothing standing in their way of moving.

Will Mick and Linda actually go through with it and leave their beloved boozer?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.