EastEnders fans confused after HUGE Rainie Cross storyline is forgotten

EastEnders fans pointed out that writers appeared to have forgotten a huge storyline as Stuart and Rainie tied the knot last night...

EastEnders couple Rainie Cross and Stuart Highway got married in last night’s episode in the soap’s first socially distanced wedding.

And while their nuptials might not have gone to plan after Stuart got stuck in a hearse, the pair still managed to get their happy ever after.

Luckily Ben Mitchell managed to find a celebrant who could conduct a wedding ceremony for them, with Rainie standing in the street and Stuart sitting in the funeral car.

His quick thinking meant the pair managed to get married married, although admittedly not legally.

The best day ever

However, Stuart got the icing on his cake when Rainie told him that she was pregnant.

As dad-to-be Stuart announced that this was the happiest day of his life, fans were thrilled for the pair.

However, Rainie’s baby bombshell has come as a bit of a surprise for viewers after she has always believed she wasn’t able to have children.

Fans took to social media to share their confusion – and joy – at the news…

Long-term fans of EastEnders will remember one of the reasons Rainie was so desperate to get married to Max Branning (Jake Wood) and bring up his granddaughter, Abi, was because she was unable to have a family of her own.

With Rainie convinced she would never be a mum, her news that she is pregnant is all the sweeter, and fans are over the moon.

Callum and Ben clash

As everyone celebrated the new Mr and Mrs Highway with a drink in the Square, it seemed the day wasn’t happy for everyone.

Ben (Max Bowden) was annoyed that Callum seemed to have gone missing, oblivious to the fact he was getting into a spot of bother with Danny Hardcastle (Paul Usher) at the Arches.

With Callum caught between working for Phil (Steve McFadden) and snooping for the police, he was forced to prove himself in front of Phil when Danny threatened Ben’s life.

But with the police device recording every moment in the Arches, has Callum just landed himself in more trouble than ever?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.