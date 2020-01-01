EastEnders fans convinced they’ve worked out this SHOCK twist that will change EVERYTHING

EastEnders fans think they have worked out why Sheree is keeping Isaac a secret from husband Patrick Trueman...

EastEnders fans we treated to a hour-long special this evening (Wednesday 1st January) as the soap welcomed the New Year in with a bang.

But while lots of people were talking on social media about the fact Keanu Taylor is still alive thanks to the quick-thinking of Linda Carter, and the fact that Sonia Fowler was the one who tried to steal thousands of pounds from pensioner Dot on Christmas Day, most people were trying to work out why Sheree is keeping Isaac a secret.

The revelation tonight that Sheree’s mystery man Isaac – the reason she left husband Patrick on Christmas Day – is actually her son didn’t leave many people shocked. But what did surprise viewers is the fact she is willing to leave Patrick rather than come clean and reveal that she has a son.

But EastEnders fans think the reason Sheree is keeping Isaac hidden from Patrick is because he is Patrick’s son, too…

Fans of EastEnders will already know that Sheree and Patrick go a long way back, having met years before they got married last year. So the theory that Patrick is Isaac’s father would work out.

Could Sheree have married Patrick knowing that they have got a son together? But if so, why hasn’t she told him yet?

Or is there another explanation for Sheree wanting to keep her husband and son apart for the time being?

As Sheree reluctantly left Patrick in tonight’s flash back episode to Christmas Day, it was clear she didn’t want to be leaving her husband but had little choice after Denise’s confrontation.

As she came face-to-face with Isaac, Sheree was clearly happy to see her son and the pair are obviously close, and with Issac now sticking around in Walford, it looks like his arrival won’t stay secret for long…

Actor Stevie Basaula has joined the cast of EastEnders as Isaac, and he couldn’t be happier: “I feel very blessed to be part of such an iconic show.

“Like many of us around the country EastEnders is something I have grown up with, so it excites me to bring to life this part of Isaac.”

EastEnders Executive Producer Jon Sen hinted there is plenty of drama to come now Isaac is in Walford: “We’re thrilled to welcome Stevie to EastEnders. We’ve teased the character of Isaac – the ‘other man’ in Sheree’s life – ever since her arrival six months ago.

“Today Issac has arrived on the Square with bravado, charisma and his fair share of charm.

“A teacher with a troubled past, his story will unfold over the coming weeks as we discover just why Sheree has kept him away from Patrick these last few months.”

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.